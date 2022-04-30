Destructive Tornado Looms Over Andover, Kansas

A dangerous tornado touched down in Andover, Kansas, causing damage to buildings on the evening of April 29.

This footage, filmed by Greg Williams, shows dark storm clouds and the tornado’s funnel cloud looming over Andover, as sirens sound in the distance.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had touched down over Andover, warning residents to seek shelter.

Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore urged locals to steer clear of Andover, unless absolutely necessary, adding that “emergency services want to focus on the families in Andover and not have to manage people wanted to drive by to see the damages”. Credit: Greg Williams via Storyful