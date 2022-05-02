Destructive Tornado Forms Over Andover, Kansas

Four people were injured and more than 1000 structures were damaged after an EF-3 tornado tore through Andover, Kansas, on April 29.

Videos shared by storm chaser Giovanni Moreno shows the tornado forming and moving towards homes.

The Wichita Eagle reported the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes and travelled for 12.5 miles. Credit: Giovanni Moreno via Storyful

- Big tornado.

[SIREN]

Should I send the drone?

[SIREN]

Let's go down that road and catch it. Oh, no, no, no, no, no, it's going up. Keep with it. Keep with it.

[SIRENS]

- [INAUDIBLE] They're good people.

Oh, my God.

- That thing is big, [? isn't ?] [? it? ?]