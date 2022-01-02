Destructive Fire Burns in Colorado's Boulder County

Timelapse footage shows the destructive path of the wildfire that swept through Boulder County, Colorado, on December 30.

Around 1,000 structures were destroyed, according to local reports. At least three people were missing, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Marshall Fire grew to an estimated 6,200 acres but was dampened with the help of snowfall in the area. Latest information said its perimeter was 62 percent contained.

This timelapse footage by Instagram user @AlecBlue0 shows the fire. Credit: @AlecBlue0 via Storyful