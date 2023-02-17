Destruction Seen in Central Adiyaman Following Deadly Earthquakes

Footage from the centre of Adiyaman shows extensive destruction following a deadly earthquake which, according to local media, has killed at least 38,000 people in Turkey alone.

Video recorded on Friday, February 17, near Filistin Caddesi, in the heart of Adiyaman, shows several streets reduced to rubble following the quake, which struck early on February 6.

Rescues continued in Adiyaman this week, local authorities said. On Wednesday, February 15, a 77-year-old woman was pulled alive from the rubble after reportedly being buried for 212 hours. Credit: @alimunurx via Storyful

