Destruction of North Kyiv Suburbs Seen in Wake of Russian Withdrawal

The destruction of the north Kyiv suburbs could be seen in video released by Oleksyi Kuleba of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on April 2.

“This is exactly what our Bucha, our Irpin looks like today,” Kuleba said. “These horrible shots are the reality of Ukrainians. Hundreds were killed, infrastructure destroyed, homes damaged, some of which cannot be rebuilt.”

He continued: “There is no gas, electricity, water or communication … The situation with electricity is very difficult. The occupiers purposefully destroyed our substations. Therefore, the amount of work is huge. We brought medicine, food and all possible humanitarian aid for those who still remain.”

Separate footage released by the Ukrainian military on April 2 showed bodies strewn across the streets of Bucha after its capture from Russian forces.

That video is part of growing evidence that large numbers of people were killed in Bucha. Credit: Kyiv OVA via Storyful