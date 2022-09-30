Destruction in Fort Myers Beach in Wake of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage in Fort Myers Beach on September 29, after the storm ripped through Florida as a Category 4.

Video filmed by 606 Storm Chasing on Thursday shows unmoored yachts, debris, and damaged powerlines near a marina in Fort Myers Beach.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that emergency officials expected to find bodies in rubble across Fort Myers and the surrounding area, citing Jennifer Campbell, the local fire marshal.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Thursday but strengthened into a hurricane again as it traveled up the Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: 606 Storm Chasing via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Ian, 11 p.m. advisory for Sept. 28, 2022

    According to the 11 p.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, traveling north/northeast at 8 mph.

  • Buildings leveled. Homes underwater. Fort Myers Beach 'is gone' after Hurricane Ian damage.

    A chunk of the causeway connecting Sanibel Island to Florida's mainland had fallen into the sea Wednesday, cutting off access to the barrier island.

  • Naples Boats Washed Onto Shrubbery by Hurricane Ian

    Recovery efforts began on Thursday, September 29, after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida, according to local officials.President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration in Florida for the areas affected by Hurricane Ian.Officials reported more than two million power outages as a result of storm damage.Videos posted by Sara Richard on Thursday show destruction caused by Hurricane Ian passing through Naples. The footage shows siding ripped from houses, downed trees, boats left in odd positions, and flooding.The hurricane was downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian, but is expected to intensify before making landfall in South Carolina on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Sara Richard via Storyful

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal And Daughter Ramona Sarsgaard Look Strikingly Similar At PFW Dior Show

    Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ava Phillippe, Kaia Gerber and Suri Cruise have inherited their famous parents' good looks. Here are the best celebrities and their lookalike children.

  • Watch these area live cams and Hurricane Ian approaches Myrtle Beach and surrounding area

    Live web cameras around the Myrtle Beach area allow people to watch the beach as Hurricane Ian approaches S.C.

  • Hurricane Ian Leaves Trapped Florida Residents Pleading for Rescue as Death Toll Climbs

    Giorgio Viera/AFP via GettyThe full scale of the disaster unleashed by Hurricane Ian on Florida began to emerge Thursday after catastrophic flooding trapped residents in their homes, destroyed bridges, and other critical infrastructure, and left over 2 million people without power.The fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. when measured by wind speed, Ian tore into the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon with violent gales, an epic storm surge, and as much as a foot of rain dr

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Teenager Luca Koleosho has international options, but enjoys time in Canada's camp

    Having left home at 11 to pursue his soccer dream in Spain, Luca Koleosho has worked hard to get where he is today. Now 18, the RCD Espanyol winger is in camp with Canada but has plenty of international options having been born in the U.S. to a Nigerian father and Italian-Canadian mother, who was born in Montreal. Koleosho owns four passports. While he has yet to choose his international path, he says he's enjoying his time with Canada. "Getting to meet up with the players, the coaches and all t

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,