Destruction in Fort Myers Beach in Wake of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage in Fort Myers Beach on September 29, after the storm ripped through Florida as a Category 4.

Video filmed by 606 Storm Chasing on Thursday shows unmoored yachts, debris, and damaged powerlines near a marina in Fort Myers Beach.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that emergency officials expected to find bodies in rubble across Fort Myers and the surrounding area, citing Jennifer Campbell, the local fire marshal.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Thursday but strengthened into a hurricane again as it traveled up the Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: 606 Storm Chasing via Storyful