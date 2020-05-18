'It Is Destroying Everything': Louisiana Locals Stunned as Reported Tornadoes Hit Acadiana Region

One man was reportedly killed and at least six others injured as suspected tornadoes struck the rural Acadiana region of Louisiana on May 17.

According to ABC 13, the man who died was in his mobile home as it was lifted onto a highway by the storm in Church Point, Louisiana.

The town of Mamou, 30 miles away, was also hit by a suspected tornado. The weather event was caught on camera by local resident Bridgette LaCombe as she headed toward her home in the nearby city of Eunice.

While LaCombe can be heard observing that the swirling storm is “destroying everything around it” in the footage, Mamou mayor Ricky Fontenot told local media that while there was some structural damage to the town, no injuries had been reported. Credit: Bridgette LaCombe via Storyful