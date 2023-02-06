Desmond Bane with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors
Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors, 02/05/2023
Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors, 02/05/2023
The Miami Heat are usually one of the more active teams ahead of the trade deadline every season. They've made a mid-season deal in each of the previous five years, ranging from small financially motivated deals to ones involving rotation players. ...
"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott celebrated Zooey Deschanel's birthday with a sweet post of never-before-seen footage on Instagram. See the post here.
Carrie Underwood returned to Nashville to perform an intimate show and fans have a lot to say about her on-stage outfit.
How to be a successful baseball hipster in 2023.
Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel.
A duo that won three World Series titles with the Giants from 2010-2014, Bochy (Rangers) and Sabean (Yankees) each get another shot in 2023.
One of the most popular players in Dodgers history, Valenzuela won two World Series championships with Los Angeles.
Although Shohei Ohtani's long-term future with the Los Angeles Angels is decidedly uncertain as he heads into the final season under contract, the two-way superstar's plans for the spring are all set. Ohtani will make one start on the Cactus League mound this month for the Angels before he heads to Japan on March 1 for the World Baseball Classic, Halos general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday. Whatever Ohtani wants to do in the tournament is entirely up him and the Japanese team, since the Angels will stick to their long-standing policy of allowing him to do whatever he feels is best for his growth on his unique career path.
Tatis received sustained applause when he was introduced before a panel discussion on a grassy knoll just beyond center field that also included star teammates Manny Machado, Juan Soto and the newly signed Xander Bogaerts. This season will be a redemption tour for Tatis, one of baseball’s biggest stars whose entire 2022 season was wiped out by a wrist injury and then the suspension. “I’ve missed it a lot,” Tatis said during a news conference earlier in the day.
Jaime Jarrín, Julio Urías, Dave Roberts and Max Muncy praise the Dodgers' decision to recognize the impact Fernando Valenzuela had on the franchise.
Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said his appreciation for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes comes from a behind-the-scenes perspective
The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with infielder Miguel Rojas on a $6 million, one-year deal that takes him through the 2024 season. The contract announced Saturday includes a salary of $5 million in 2024 and a club option salary of $5 million in 2025 with a $1 million buyout and charitable contributions. The 33-year-old Rojas was acquired last month from the Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Jacob Amaya.
The Diamondbacks entered into an agreement with Arizona-based electronics distributor Avnet to place the company’s logo on their jerseys.
Miguel Rojas agrees to a two-year, $11-million contract extension with the Dodgers. He'll be used in a utility role in the infield and outfield.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during a three-day celebration this summer. Valenzuela was part of two World Series champion teams, winning the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards. He was a six-time All-Star during his 11 seasons in Los Angeles from 1980-90. He will be honored from Aug. 11-13 when the Dodgers host Colorado. Valenzuela will join Pee Wee Reese, Tommy Lasorda, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Jim Gilliam, Don S
Mike Radcliff, who was scouting director for 14 of his 35 years evaluating prospects for the Minnesota Twins, died Friday at age 66 after a nearly four-year bout with pancreatic cancer. The Twins said Radcliff died in suburban Kansas City, where he and his wife, Sherry, kept their home. Radcliff received several scouting awards from his peers over his career and was credited within the Twins organization for his confidence in making Joe Mauer the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft over Mark Prior and Mark Teixeira.
After confirming her marriage to Taika Waititi, Rita Ora celebrated Grammy weekend with an intimate house party, where she performed her new single "You Only Love Me"
Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.
The Duke of Sussex included no identifiable details in his book about the woman who took his virginity, friends insisted yesterday, after a 40-year-old digger driver revealed that she was the woman in question.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi