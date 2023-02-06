Desmond Bane with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors

Associated Press

Although Shohei Ohtani's long-term future with the Los Angeles Angels is decidedly uncertain as he heads into the final season under contract, the two-way superstar's plans for the spring are all set. Ohtani will make one start on the Cactus League mound this month for the Angels before he heads to Japan on March 1 for the World Baseball Classic, Halos general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday. Whatever Ohtani wants to do in the tournament is entirely up him and the Japanese team, since the Angels will stick to their long-standing policy of allowing him to do whatever he feels is best for his growth on his unique career path.