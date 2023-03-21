Desmond Bane with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks traded words near the end of the Grizzlies' win over the Warriors. It also continued postgame.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
NCAA hockey player Carson Briere was caught on video launching a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar earlier this month.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Dana White met with the media after UFC 286 and gave his thoughts on Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and much more.
With LeBron James watching and Anthony Davis struggling, Austin Reaves finishes with a career-high 35 points in the Lakers' 111-105 win over the Magic.
The Taken star said jokes linking Irish people to fighting and drinking were racist.
The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
Jon Anik disagrees with Justin Gaethje's criticism toward Michael Bisping following Saturday's UFC 286 headliner.
The Lions have done pretty well this offseason.
Gareth Southgate is ready to unleash his attacking triad of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka as England target their first victory in Italy for over 60 years.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson improved to 4-1 in round-robin play with a sweep of her matches Monday at the world women's curling championship. Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris downed Italy's Stefania Constantini 7-2 in the morning draw before holding on for a 9-8 win over Scotland's Rebecca Morrison in the late session. The wins moved Canada into sole possession of second place behind Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (5-0). "We’ve had a few really tight ba
Alonso celebrated on the podium before being demoted to fourth.
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Canada Soccer defended its controversial deal with Canada Soccer Business under questioning on Parliament Hill by the House of Commons heritage committee. The agreement allows the CSB to oversee marketing and broadcasting rights, with an annual payment to Canada Soccer. The arrangement provided Canada Soccer with a guaranteed income while helping fund the Canadian Premier League. But Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane says the governing body is in negotiations to "modernize" the CSB a
Aryna Sabalenka's perfect record against Elena Rybakina was halted as the latter won the Indian Wells Open final in straight sets on Sunday.
Eden Hazard has outlined his desire to stay at Real Madrid next season, despite making just three appearances in LaLiga this term.
It was nearly 18 years since Rafael Nadal was outside the top 10 men's tennis players and the world has become a somewhat different place.