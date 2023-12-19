Desmond Bane dials from long distance
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
The golf pro's 16-year-old daughter served as a caddy for her dad over the weekend
Wyatt Kelce may not have a hang of the lingo, but she's always ready to cheer on her dad, mom Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw questioned the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the season for what the league described as “repeated violations” of rules designed to protect player safety. The ruling, issued by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan on Monday, means Kazee will miss Pittsburgh's final three regular-season games and any potential playoff games if the Steelers (7-7) advance to the postseason. Kazee was ejected from Pittsburgh's 30-13 loss
Some big fantasy football performances were countered with some truly head-scratching ones in Week 15. Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise from Sunday.
Marayna Rodgers went missing on a trip to Las Vegas
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have fired head coach D.J. Smith amid yet another losing season in the nation’s capital. The Senators made the announcement a day after Ottawa lost its fourth straight game with a 6-3 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Jacques Martin will take over on an interim basis. The Senators have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons under Smith. They are currently 12 points behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conferenc
How a Chiefs player went off script — to help his teammate set a milestone.
‘A true freshman starting Game 1? I have to put that in my head. That’s the competitor I am.’
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
Israel Adesanya gave a sarcastic reaction to Sean Strickland's brawl with Dricus Du Plessis.
Tiger and Charlie Woods, Will McGee and Annika Sorenstam stole the show on Sunday.
Bryce Mitchell says he "could've done better" when reflecting on his performance and brutal KO from Josh Emmett at UFC 296.
Scott Pianowski reveals a list of overlooked players who can help your fantasy hockey team.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s three-year, $42 million contract pushes the Arizona Diamondbacks' payroll to a record high.
Harry Kane continued his superb scoring form by breaking yet another record in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win against Stuttgart on Sunday.