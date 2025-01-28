Desmond Bane dials from long distance

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.
In today's edition: Chiefs vs. Eagles (The Rematch), WNBA and NHL blockbusters, Sinner and Keys crowned champs, the "Quad God" completes the three-peat, Vandy's victories are getting expensive, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner topped Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 5-3 in the 2025 Australian Open final, cementing his third career Grand Slam title.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
The three-time player of the year suffered a puncture wound to his right hand while preparing dinner on Christmas Day.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
After the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round on Jan. 11, the 33-year-old Mack said he would take some time to decide his future. Apparently, he decided he has more football left to play.
With the 2024 season officially over, it's not too early to look ahead to 2025.