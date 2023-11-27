Desmond Bane dials from long distance

The King had short but sharp feedback for the pair’s Netflix docuseries
The real winner in Trump’s sullying of the South Carolina-Clemson football game: Nikki Haley
The scandal-plagued congressman also called the Ethics Committee chairman a "pussy" and said his colleagues miss votes "because they're too hungover."
A Russian delegation during 2022 peace talks told Ukraine to give up NATO ambitions to stop the conflict, but Ukraine feared a double cross.
Four teenagers from the Greater Toronto Area were killed in a two-car crash in Huntsville Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). A 42-year-old woman from Huntsville also died as a result of the crash, police say. The teenagers were between the ages of 15 to 17 and were from Richmond Hill and North York, according to the OPP. Police received the call around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a serious crash on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road, according to a news release issued
King Charles III stepped out in Sandringham on Sunday to attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church. See new photos…
Harry and Meghan might have had a British relative visit recently
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has been criticised by Israel for saying a nine-year-old girl kidnapped by Hamas was “lost and has now been found”.
Here's the true story of Dodi Fayed’s ex-fiancée, Kelly Fisher, and what she's up to now.
He described the editorial staff as “BAD WRITERS!" Later, the former president went after The Atlantic The post Donald Trump Calls Delayed Forbes Sale ‘Really Bad News’ for ‘Your Favorite President, ME’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger looked breathtaking in this stunning chainmail mini dress transformation
Inspectors who conducted a surprise visit to FCI Tallahassee found moldy food, rodents, and menstrual products plugging leaks.
Khloé Kardashian showed off her abs and the result of her five-day-a-week workout regime in diamante-studded jeans and a crop top
The duo were spotted front row at Madison Square Garden on Friday
The symptoms of B12 deficiency resemble a lot of other health problems, putting millions of Americans at risk of a misdiagnosis.
In a revealing Times podcast, several Black voters warned that Biden will have to work hard to reel in voters who feel disappointed by Democrats.
Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, some top GOP donors are reluctant to back former President Donald Trump, and are becoming enthusiastic about Nikki Haley instead.
Finland does not intend to negotiate with Russia at the state leadership level regarding the situation on the eastern border, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in an interview with the Finnish newspaper HS on Nov. 25.
Poll after poll has shown voters – even the majority of Democrats – are worried about Joe Biden's ability to perform the country's most important job.
Princess Eugenie revealed on the Table Manners podcast that she loves cooking with onion and garlic, two things her late grandmother the Queen forbid from royal kitchens