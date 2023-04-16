Desmond Bane with a 3-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers

The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
Some people were extremely mad about Diar DeRozan's attempts to help her father.
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus' heel caught the attention of the NBA replay center with the Miami Heat facing elimination — again. Strus had a corner 3-pointer taken off the scoreboard following a review by league officials Friday night in Miami's win-or-else game against the Chicago Bulls, after it was determined that the back of his foot touched the sideline before he took the shot. It was eerily reminiscent of a play where Strus made a corner 3 in Game 7 of last year's Eastern Conference finals again
The service began at 7:30 a.m. at the Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Sunday, the final day of the RBC Heritage tournament.
Hill Sixteen suffered a fatal injury during the 175th Grand National, the third horse to die at Aintree this week, but can more be done following a series of protests?
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
The UFC on ESPN 44 cageside commentary crew of Brendan Fitzgerald, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping were shocked by Joselyn Edwards win.
The NBA's first-round playoff schedules are set, with those series tipping off either Saturday or Sunday.
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
Matt Fitzpatrick produced a brilliant hole-out eagle on the third as part of a front-nine 30, in his career low taking him to the lead.
John Hunter Nemechek set Martinsville ablaze on Saturday. Literally.
VANCOUVER — Grinding through adversity made a big win that much sweeter for some of Canada's top women's tennis players this weekend. After losing their highest-ranked player to injury and watching a teammate sidelined, the Canadians persevered to earn a 3-2 win over Belgium at a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver. It's the first time in four meetings that Canada has bested Belgium in the women’s World Cup of tennis competition. "A lot of ups and downs, a total roller-coaster ride," dou
Aware of the likelihood of once again facing Canada in the gold medal game of the women’s world hockey championships, United States captain Hilary Knight was quick to take the pressure off her team by suggesting the Americans shouldn't be favored. “I feel like we’re the underdogs, so we definitely have a chip to our game,” Knight said after scoring twice in a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic in the first of two tournament semifinals on Saturday. Not so fast, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after Sarah Fillier scored three times in a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland to ensure the cross-border rivals would meet on Sunday for the 21st time in 22 world tournaments.
Dana White has confirmed Jon Jones' teases of his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic taking place in New York.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the final day of the play-in tournament.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 NHL draft lottery. Here are the odds to land the top pick.
The volunteer was bleeding from the head after the impact, but luckily a physician from Indiana was just feet away.
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cell phone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).” Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cell phone th