Desmond Bane with a 2 Pt vs. Toronto Raptors

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
Why the NBA’s new 65-game rule affects Heat center Bam Adebayo more than most.
Clippers reserve guard Norman Powell had proven to be adaptable in the NBA game, and learning how to stay focused in trying times helped him get there.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Thunder's win over the Boston Celtics.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 10 assists and a fourth-quarter dunk over Victor Wembanyama, Desmond Bane added 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half spurt to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-98 on Tuesday night. Santi Aldama added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, which snapped a three-game losing streak Wembanyama led the Spurs with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Keldon Johnson finished with 19 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. Jul
Despite the connection, the Philadelphia 76ers were recently praised for not going after Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in a trade.
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would send Zach LaVine to the Golden State Warriors for Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Led by superstar point guard Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors ended a three-game losing streak with a 121-115 home victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
HoopsHype ranks the 25 best left-handed players in NBA history, including Manu Ginobili, Bill Russell and James Harden, among many others.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points and delivered on key plays in the fourth quarter to help the Golden State Warriors snap a three-game losing streak with a 121-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Curry scored or set up 13 straight Warriors points in a four-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter that gave Golden State its first win in three tries on a season-high, seven-game homestand. Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points and Klay Thompson scored 15 for the Warri
Since the Clippers adjusted to the James Harden trade, they have been among the best teams in the NBA, and the Suns have won four consecutive games
When the Boston Celtics were winning championships with Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in the 1980s, they were notoriously tough to beat at home. The old Boston Garden could be oppressively hot, and a rowdy home crowd added another obstacle. Buildings in the NBA aren't like that anymore, but the current Celtics are on their own impressive run at home. Boston is 16-0 at TD Garden. With its corporate name and modern feel, that arena doesn't have the mystique of the old Garden, but it does house a fin
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his return from a sprained right ankle, Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 110-97 on Tuesday night. Embiid missed all four games on the 76ers’ holiday road trip, and they went 2-2. One of those games was in Chicago just three nights earlier, a 105-92 loss in which the Sixers never led in the second half. Embiid is the reigning NBA MVP for a reason. With the big man back, the
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently discussed some ways he tries to steal rest in games.
Head coach Billy Donovan spoke about Joel Embiid after the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Denver Nuggets (24-11, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-17, 11th in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Golden State trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.The Warriors are 11-14 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the league with 46.9 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.5.The Nuggets are 15-9 in conference matchups. Denver ranks eighth in the NBA with 44.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams was listed as a potential San Antonio Spurs trade target.
Anthony Edwards' continued development, team playmaking and shot creation, and complete defensive intensity are some of the key factors that will determine how far Minnesota can go.
The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers, 124-121. Pascal Siakam led the way for the Raptors with 36 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 3PM, while RJ Barrett (19 points, 9 rebounds) and Immanuel Quickley (14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 3PM) added a combined 33 points for the Raptors in their debut. Caris LeVert tallied 31 points (12-20 FG), 4 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Cavaliers