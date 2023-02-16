DeSantis WPB newser
DeSantis WPB newser
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star joined host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night to share more about her surprise reunion with former housewife Jacqueline Laurita
The Golden Globe winner died Wednesday morning following a short illness
If that's not a romance confirmation, we don't know what it.
The star, 57, doesn't put herself on any strict diets or intensive workout regimes, but strives to live a healthy lifestyle.
A woman accused of decapitating a man in Wisconsin attacked her lawyer in court on Tuesday.Taylor Schabusiness, 25, attacked her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County circuit court just moments after he had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defence expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.After Judge Thomas Walsh agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy.The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.
Jennifer Lopez, 53, danced in blue lingerie on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. She wore a blue Intimissi lingerie set. Plus, details on her skincare routine.
"I’m proud that I stayed true to myself ... but I definitely don’t want to go through that in the future."
The actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee
Christina Aguilera shared some topless Instagram photos with a football looking super strong all over. The singer is all about loving her body the way it is.
The Russian president's fury was apparently aimed at the country's deputy PM.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Tributes pour in for ‘shy, tough little kid’
This would potentially explain a lot about the Texas senator.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
Leon walked in Luis De Javier's show alongside Julia Fox
A lawyer for Hunter Biden's art dealer suggested a House panel investigating his sales of paintings deal with the president's son.
He lived his final days under “hellish conditions” in a bare cell, described as a dog kennel, at the Alabama jail, the lawsuit says.
Former president’s eldest son feels that people should focus on Hunter Biden instead of him
‘The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production,” Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, said this week. “This puts our defence industries under strain.” In two sentences he confirmed a major hitch in the West’s efforts to support Kyiv, one that experts have been highlighting since the first months of the war: we are running out of supplies.
"That was my special gift to all the old people out there," Behar said. Sara Haines leaned in and quietly added: "And the lesbians."