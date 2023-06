Florida's governor vowed "no more excuses" Monday, saying he'd secure the nation's southern border if elected president. Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged an emergency declaration and use of force, if necessary, while speaking in Texas. "What we're saying is no excuses on this," DeSantis said at a townhall event in Eagle Pass. "Get the job done. Make it happen. We want results. We don't want hollow rhetoric. We don't want empty promises."