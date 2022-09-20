DeSantis defends migrant relocation, says he cannot confirm flights to Delaware

A Sheriff in Texas has opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar insists the migrants were lured under false pretenses, promised work in a hotel, but instead shuttled to an airport and dropped in Massachusetts. He said it was all to make a political point. “It doesn't matter how you look at it. It's enraging. I believe there's some criminal activity involved here,” Sheriff Salazar said during a press conference. For his part, Governor Ron DeSantis continued to defend his actions. During a press conference on various tax breaks on Tuesday, he instead blamed President Joe Biden’s open border policies for creating a nationwide crisis. Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3UrGNaL