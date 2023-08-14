Des Moines police search for missing man
Des Moines police search for missing man
Des Moines police search for missing man
Fueled by road rage, a Miami woman pulled out a gun after a Florida Keys crash — pulling the trigger several times. The end result was unexpected.
A female prison officer spent 380 hours on the phone with a prisoner during a six-month affair.
The homeowner confronted the man near his property, which led to an argument, authorities said.
Jose Adolfo Macias. or "Fito", is accused of threatening a murdered Ecuadorian presidential candidate.
Three people, including a child, have been injured in a "targeted" shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.Police said they were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade around 6 p.m.Insp. Lori Kranenburg told reporters at the scene tonight that two of the victims were men — one in his 50s and the other in his 80s."They are both in serious but non-life-threatening condition," Kranenburg said. "One of the victims was a child under the age of five. They have superf
He followed her out of the store and grabbed her from behind, authorities said.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Richy Palalay so closely identifies with his Maui hometown that he had a tattoo artist permanently ink “Lahaina Grown” on his forearms when he was 16. But a chronic housing shortage and an influx of second-home buyers and wealthy transplants have been displacing residents like Palalay who give Lahaina its spirit and identity. A fast-moving wildfire that incinerated much of the compact coastal settlement last week has multiplied concerns that any homes rebuilt there will be
Asa Ellerup is also battling cancer and trying to raise money for treatment
A family member reported the man missing, authorities said.
HALIFAX — Mounties in Nova Scotia are investigating a violent home invasion. RCMP say officers were dispatched to a rural community east of Halifax early Saturday after three men abruptly entered the residence and proceeded to ransack the property. Police allege one of the men was carrying a firearm, and all three were wearing masks and black hoodies. The five occupants of the home in Gaetz Brook were restrained by the suspects. Police say one of the occupants, a 47-year-old local man, was assau
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man following an interaction with police in Peterborough. The Special Investigations Unit reports a Peterborough police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Parkhill Road West Friday afternoon after reportedly seeing it driven in a careless manner. Police say the vehicle was then involved in a solo collision in the Towerhill Road and Chemong Road area, and the driver got out and entered the nearby P
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left a federal courtroom in handcuffs Friday when a judge revoked his bail after concluding that the fallen cryptocurrency wiz had repeatedly tried to influence witnesses against him. Bankman-Fried drooped his head as Judge Lewis A. Kaplan explained at length why he believed the California man had repeatedly pushed the boundaries of his $250 million bail package to a point that Kaplan could no longer ensure the protection of the community, including
KELOWNA, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say a man they describe as a "dangerous repeat offender" has been arrested in Kelowna. They say officers found a stolen truck at a home in the city. Police then waited until the 32-year-old man and a woman entered the vehicle and drove it to a business where they were arrested. RCMP say both are "well known" to police and have a long history of criminal activity in the community. They say several charges have been recommended to the BC Prosecution Ser
Oprah Winfrey and her camera crew were turned away from a shelter for survivors of the Hawaii wildfires - as officials confirmed at least 93 people are now confirmed dead.
The far-right Florida congressman suggests a Donald Trump presidency could appoint him
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images, Marion County Police DepartmentA Kansas newspaper whose offices were raided by an entire police department on Friday says its 98-year-old co-owner has now died after she was left “stressed beyond her limits.” Joan Meyer “collapsed Saturday afternoon and died at her home,” the Marion County Record reported, noting that she had been “in good health for her age.” The newspaper’s publisher and co-owner, Eric Meyer, told The Daily Beast
MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism for raiding a local newspaper’s office and the owner and publisher’s home, seizing computers and cellphones, and, in the publisher’s view, stressing his 98-year-old mother enough to cause her weekend death. Several press freedom watchdogs condemned the Marion police's actions as a blatant violation of the U.S. Constitution’s protection for a free press. The Marion County Record's editor and publisher, E
The author visits the parks at least three times a week and says lines have never been shorter, making it perfect for families to visit.
Just before noon, officers arrived at East 47th Street and Liberty Avenue, where they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The car had been wrecked.
Playing politics with public safety sets a dangerous precedent | Opinion