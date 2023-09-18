Des Moines police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-235
Des Moines police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-235
Des Moines police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-235
Terry Argue, who traveled to Ireland in June, said he was able to track down his golfing gear using his AirTag, but had trouble getting United Airlines and Air Canada to help him retrieve it.
The best cars are the ones that stay out of the shop -- and the men and women who work in those shops know better than anyone which vehicles are most likely to go hundreds of thousands of miles...
Buying a car is much less of a gamble now than it used to be thanks to all the information at your fingertips. You can instantly find out a car's history just by entering its vehicle identification...
Danielle Smith believes in a bright future for zero-emission vehicles, of the sort that virtually no one uses in Alberta today.Premier Smith, at right, and someone in a donair costume. (Flickr/Government of Alberta)Remember in the middle of Alberta's Hot Donair Summer, when the premier walked hand in hand with somebody in a buzzworthy government surplus costume through a food festival?She proudly commuted to Taste of Edmonton in a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle."They're pretty zippy. They w
If you're under the impression that owning a luxury car is a massive financial gamble ending in an early trip to the junkyard, you might be surprised. Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay Away FromLearn: How...
Traditional car engines have more than 1,000 parts. EV engines have about 50. That means fewer jobs in the auto industry.
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at Toronto's Victoria Park subway station on Sunday evening, city police and paramedics say. Police responded to a call around 6:20 p.m. that someone had been stabbed in the torso in the bus bay area of the east-end station, according to a social media post from police. Paramedics say a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in stable condition but noted his injuries could become life-threatening. Police say a suspect — described as a
'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts weigh in on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitting to a shortage of EV chargers amid the United Auto Workers strike.
General Motors is at greater risk than rivals Ford Motor and Stellantis of disruption to electric vehicle production from a prolonged UAW strike - though some analysts say that could also buy it time to repair nagging issues. While Ford and Stellantis are introducing several revamped combustion-engine models this fall, GM's immediate focus is on electric vehicles - with plans to launch or ramp up production of at least five new ones. GM has been struggling much of the year to smooth out hiccups in battery manufacturing as well as its EV supply chain and logistics, including delivery to dealers of its Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EVs.
If you're looking to purchase a reliable vehicle, the well-known saying "forewarned is forearmed" takes on a new significance, particularly in 2023, when car costs have continued to escalate amidst...
Buying a new automobile can be both exciting and overwhelming. If you're going to shell out thousands of dollars on your wheels, so many factors come into consideration. Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay...
Where have all the affordable used cars gone? As used car prices continue to climb, many shoppers, especially those retired or planning to retire soon, may be shopping around to find reliable cars...
Ten years after an OC Transpo bus smashed into a Via Rail passenger train in south Ottawa, killing six, a key safety improvement recommended in the wake of the tragedy — grade separation at the busy crossing — remains unfulfilled, and could still be years away.The collision on Sept. 18, 2013, occurred on a crystal clear morning just east of Fallowfield station in Barrhaven, where the Transitway curves north and crosses the train tracks before continuing alongside Woodroffe Avenue. Five bus passe
You’re going to hate me. I own an electric car and – shock horror – I love it. No range anxiety, no problems with chargers and no difficulty parking. What’s more, I’ve owned the same electric car for 15 years. Yes, I’m an evangelical early adopter – come at me!
Purchasing a used car is a great way to save money and get a reliable vehicle to take you everywhere you need to go. However, shoppers still need to be careful and do their due diligence when buying a...
Buying a used car can be a savvy move if you want a reliable vehicle at an affordable price. However, there are some used cars that aren't great investments. Purchasing some of these cars means you...
A man fleeing Kentucky State Police crashed into another vehicle, leaving a juvenile dead, according to KSP.
DALLAS (AP) — Car shoppers are heading for a new round of sticker shock if the strike by the United Auto Workers doesn’t end soon, particularly for popular vehicles that are already in short supply. The number of vehicles on dealer lots will shrink the longer the walkout goes on. Dealers are likely to lose incentives that the manufacturers pay them to boost sales by cutting prices. And consumers might make things worse with panic-buying. Many analysts think it will take several weeks before deal
‘This is “family values”? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites,’ Meghan McCain wrote
The former first lady's rare public statement isn't going over very well.