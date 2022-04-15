Des Moines police: Crash sends car onto sidewalk where it hit 2 teenagers
The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick — and first in 10 years — with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov had an assist and Nino Neiderreiter assisted on two goals. Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, at Philadelphia wh
MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.
Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.
Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin
Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses what he's worked on defensively ahead of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers, Precious Achiuwa's growth this season and Nick Nurse's unique ability to scheme defensive coverages.
Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.
When can you read the first ever novel of League of Legends and what will it be about?
Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine
Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.
The disagreement between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane has taken on new — and hilarious — life on social media.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said
There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.
Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.
Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.
The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?
OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.
Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
Eight months after the Tokyo Olympics, Canada is adding one more silver medal to its tally. The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team was upgraded to silver on Thursday as Great Britain, which placed second in the event, was told to return its medals following sprinter CJ Ujah's doping violation. "We're happy the 4x100 metre athletes will be receiving the medal they earned, and we know their performance inspired many during the difficult second summer of the pandemic," Eric Myles, chief sport of