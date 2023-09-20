Des Moines police ask for public's help locating missing teen
OTTAWA — The defence lawyer for one of the "Freedom Convoy" organizers says she will need to consider asking for the case to be dismissed if his trial continues to be plagued with delays. Chris Barber and Tamara Lich were arrested last year on Feb. 17 in the final days of the convoy protest that clogged the streets of Ottawa in demonstration against COVID-19 public health measures. They were co-accused of mischief and counselling others to commit mischief and other offences. The trial began Sept
Police are investigating the murders of a couple and their two children in the Chicago area
The child was “perp walked” through the halls of the Florida school in tears, the lawsuit says.
Elaine R. Bryant spoke after an officer responded to a dad's call that his 11-year-old daughter was talking to a "predator" online.
Police are still trying to search for any clue as to why Lauren Cook and her three children have vanished
Think you're too savvy to fall for the rental scam?So did a senior Kingsville, Ont., couple — who are the latest local folks to learn first-hand that the scam is being perpetrated in Windsor-Essex."Normally, I'm not very susceptible," says Wayne Izsak. "I let my guard down on this one, and it wound up costing me."Izsak and his wife are out $3,000 that they sent to someone they thought was the landlord of a property in Windsor, Ont.Now, the money is gone and there's no trace of the supposed owner
Igor Girkin dictated a doomsday-esque diatribe to his Telegram from prison this week, offering himself up as a uniting force for remaining "patriots."
A judge says it's surprising no one died when a man used his truck to ram an SUV with children and pregnant women off the road at high speed last year in eastern New Brunswick.Michael Gordon Augustine, 60, of Elsipogtog First Nation was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty to four charges, which included uttering death threats, dangerous driving causing harm, and assault with a weapon."Mr. Augustine, in what appears to have been a fit of uncontrolled anger, delibera
The disgraced ex-attorney of former President Donald Trump filed a motion to dismiss one of her charges Friday in the Georgia election conspiracy case.
The 'That '70s Show' actor was found guilty on two counts of rape at his retrial in May
The Missouri man told police he had given the gun to the teen earlier in the evening ”to play with.”
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyDog whistle virtuoso Elon Musk is at it again, setting loose the bigots, blowhards, and antisemites of his X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) with a misleading post reaching millions of his frothing followers.Prior to this week’s widely publicized meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a conversation which included—surprise!—a call for Musk to “roll back” the antisemitism on X, Musk weighed in on a strang
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of killing nearly two dozen older women and who was convicted last year in the slayings of two was killed Tuesday morning by his cellmate at a Texas prison, an official said. Billy Chemirmir, 50, was found dead in his cell, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Hannah Haney. She said that Chemirmir's cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the assailant, but said she couldn't release the cellmate's identity or how Chemirmir wa
This particular shooting has been recorded as the 500th in the United States in 2023
Chelsea Whitby, hugging a small stuffed bear, collapsed into tears Tuesday morning as a judge acquitted her of killing her toddler.Whitby, 27, was initially accused of second-degree murder in the death of her 18-month-old son Emerson on June 10, 2020. Crown prosecutors later reduced the charge to manslaughter, after Court of King's Bench Justice C. L. Dawson ruled evidence presented by the Crown during a voir dire — a trial within a trial — was inadmissible.The courtroom gallery was overcapacity
“She didn’t deserve this.”
A Georgia judge on Tuesday gave two lawyers indicted with former President Donald Trump for their attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election permission to interview members of the grand jury that indicted them.
The video shows Columbus police officers responding to a call from a man who says a child has been manipulated into sending explicit photos of herself
Nicholas Dominici, one, who had attended the daycare for just a week, died of a suspected overdose.
ATLANTA (AP) — Marc Tyler Nobleman was supposed to talk to kids about the secret co-creator of Batman, with the aim of inspiring young students in suburban Atlanta's Forsyth County to research and write. Then the school district told him he had to cut a key point from his presentation — that the artist he helped rescue from obscurity had a gay son. Rather than acquiesce, he canceled the last of his talks. “We’re long past the point where we should be policing people talking about who they love,”