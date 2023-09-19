Des Moines police: 3 staff members assaulted by 2 students at Lincoln High School
Des Moines police: 3 staff members assaulted by 2 students at Lincoln High School
Des Moines police: 3 staff members assaulted by 2 students at Lincoln High School
MONT BELVIEU, Texas (AP) — A Black high school student in Texas has been punished with an in-school suspension over his hairstyle for over two weeks. The family has argued he is not violating the dress code, but when he arrived Monday wearing his hair still in twisted dreadlocks tied on top of his head, he was suspended again, his mother said. Darryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, was initially suspended the same week his state outlawed racial discrimination based
‘This is “family values”? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites,’ Meghan McCain wrote
Cobb County DANine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall was walking home from a laundromat a half-block from her Georgia home in 1972 when she was snatched off the street, raped, and strangled to death.The freckle-faced third-grader’s body was found 16 days later—but the question of who killed her remained a mystery for more than half a century.“Debbie Lynn’s parents died without knowing who killed their little girl,” Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said at a news conference.But in what has b
“Imagine seeing your daughter hacked to pieces by a nasty man.”
Police discovered the bodies while responding to a request for a well-being check after one of the family members did not show up for work.
Police say he slid off an embankment and was trapped.
Steve Goncalves lost his daughter Kaylee in the November 2022 murder
Authorities said the victim was hit twice.
Two 13-year-old girls were charged for allegedly stabbing another girl "numerous times" in Vaughan on the weekend, York Region police said on Monday.The stabbing happened in a shopping plaza parking lot on Rutherford Road, east of Highway 400, shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. Clint Whitney, spokesperson for York Regional Police."This incident is shocking, this incident is upsetting to the community and it's a traumatic experience for the victim and for the people that witnesse
A 14-year-old boy is under arrest in Riverview, Fla., after he allegedly shot his mother to death and shot her boyfriend five times.
Warning: This story contains distressing details.Over 12 hours after a Muslim family was struck by a truck while on a walk in London, Ont., on June 6, 2021, the accused killer sat shivering in a police interrogation room, telling a detective he didn't have strong connections with anyone in his life and felt he didn't have much to lose. The murder-terror trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Ontario Superior Court in Windsor is now in its second week. On Monday, the jury watched a police video of th
BBC Africa Eye gains rare access to Operation Dudula, South Africa's prominent anti-migrant movement.
Two models have been found dead inside their luxury apartments in downtown Los Angeles within the last week, authorities confirmed Saturday night.
Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are in hot water after their letters of support for their friend and former co-star, Danny Masterson, were made public. Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That ‘70s Show, was convicted in May of drugging and raping two women in the early 2000s. Kutcher and Kunis, who are married, apologized for their letters of support after they came to light, and said they didn’t think they would be seen by anyone but the judge.
An Idaho family's violent eviction is one of the most egregious cases of unhoused people facing hostility from police for having nowhere else to go.
A Supreme Court challenge over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol could undermine an indictment against former President Donald Trump.
O'Donnell gave her two cents on the talk show host crossing the picket line to resume production of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Police are still trying to search for any clue as to why this mother and her three children have vanished
A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after a stabbing inside a Whitby high school that left another 14-year-old girl with serious injuries on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.The stabbing happened shortly after noon at Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School.According to the Durham Catholic District School Board, the incident prompted a lockdown of the school at 12:15 p.m. The lockdown was lifted about half an hour later.Durham police spokesperson Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said police looke
He was leaving for work when he noticed a vehicle blocking the driveway, police said. It was hers.