Des Moines agencies prepare for Afghan evacuees
Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Kailer Yamamoto by a year.
Terry Francona left the team in July to deal with multiple health issues.
Hamilton high school battled its way back after all hope was lost.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air.
The Angels feared earlier this week that Shohei Ohtani may be done pitching for the season due to arm soreness.
Kane told reporters that he was contacted as part of the investigation into the incident.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Colt Brennan set numerous NCAA records and drew national attention leading Hawaii from 2005-07.
GM Doug Armstrong confirmed that the male victim of the armed robbery is a prospect in the Blues organization.
“I couldn’t be happier to be here in Toronto.”
Robbie Ray, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Jose Berrios are the prime candidates to take to the mound for the Blue Jays if they make it to the wild-card game.
Bill Belichick, football historian.
Sharks forward Evander Kane recently opened up about his gambling issues while strongly denying recent accusations made by his estranged wife Anna.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
Breaking down six NFL games with similar spreads.
The amazing play came with one downside, however, even as Oklahoma held on for a 23-16 win.