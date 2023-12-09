Derrick White throws it down!
LA Lakers star LeBron James calls for a change to the United States' gun control laws following fatal shooting in Las Vegas.
Something was different about Luka Dončić in the Dallas Mavericks’ 147-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
LeBron James and the Lakers routed the Pelicans by 44 points, and Williamson offered little promise for a better tomorrow.
We have no idea what's happening with Shohei Ohtani.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers blowing out the Pelicans in the semifinal of the In-Season Tournament.
Bubba Watson also traded away his two best players after the entire roster was set to return in 2024.
TORONTO — Otto Porter Jr. smiled when he heard that Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic had called him a calming influence. "That's my job," said Porter. Porter played 14 minutes in Toronto's disappointing 112-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, earning a team-best plus-14 defensive rating with two rebounds and an assist off the bench. Rajakovic said Porter will be a regular in the Raptors rotation after the solid performance. "Whether we’re down or up, I try to be even-keeled, makin
After two years of being one of PGA Tour's staunchest defenders, Masters champion Jon Rahm takes the money and runs to LIV Golf.
Fitzpatrick made the comments during Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ pregame show.
Hamilton was speaking at the federation’s prize-giving gala in Baku.
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin talks occasionally about the idea of “football justice," the belief that players and teams who put in the time and stick together are eventually rewarded. A different kind of “football justice” seems to have materialized over the last week for Tomlin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a karmic leveling of sorts that has turned a once-promising season on its head. Barely 100 hours removed from a decisive upset at home at the hands of two-win Arizona, the Steele
Zach Edey is excited for the rare opportunity to play at home in front of family who haven't seen him play live before. The Toronto native leads the No. 4-ranked Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team into its Hall of Fame Series game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum Saturday. Edey only got into basketball in grade 10 and played his last two years of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., before joining Purdue. “It’s going to be a lot of fun," the 21-ye
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an opportunity to create some separation in the race for an AFC wild-card spot. The latest, a 21-18 setback against New England on Thursday night in which the Steelers fell into a second-quarter 18-point hole and couldn’t recover. “Obviously, this stings, but we’ll be back,” coach Mike Tomlin said.
Anthony Smith disagrees with those calling for Jon Jones to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title.
The DP World Tour will not be rushed into ripping up its Ryder Cup eligibility rules and will instead see where the merger negotiations go in the wake of Jon Rahm’s £450 million LIV move before bowing to Rory McIlroy’s demands.
Manchester United listen to offers for Casemiro, Spurs eye Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Arsenal keen on Joao Palhinha, plus more.