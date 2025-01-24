Derrick White sends the shot away

Giannis was the leading vote-getter among NBA fans for the second consecutive year.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
The Spurs are in Paris this week for a pair of games against the Indiana Pacers.
In a letter to his fellow players, Thomas implored them to do on-course interviews in the middle of play in order to show fans their personalities.
Ben Shelton has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he'll have to beat the No. 1 tennis player in the world to get there.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' heartbreaking loss to the Bills in a Divisional Round thriller, spotlighting Josh Allen’s clutch performance, Mark Andrews' untimely fumble, and Derrick Henry’s impact. They dive into the Rams' near-comeback against the Eagles, Jayden Daniels' impressive poise leading the Commanders past the Lions, and the Chiefs' dominance over the Texans. Plus, they discuss the Ravens' offseason questions, game-changing plays, and bold predictions for the Conference Championships. Don't miss this packed playoff episode!
The Buckeyes are +450 to go back-to-back.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
The Buckeyes scored on their first five possessions of the game.
Wonder what QBs Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward think of this scrambled NFL Draft board heading into Sunday's regular-season finale?
By every measure, Mahomes has struggled this year, and yet he has the Kansas City Chiefs one win away from another Super Bowl appearance.