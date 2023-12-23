Derrick White scores and draws the foul
With the Spurs in Chicago to play the Bulls, NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama got to meet NHL top pick Connor Bedard.
HoopsHype presents the 13 NBA players who are most underperforming preseason expectations in 2023-24 so far.
CALGARY — Canada has released its 25-player roster for the 2023 Spengler Cup. The team features several players with NHL experience, including forwards Colton Sceviour and Chris DiDomenico, defencemen Jordie Benn, Ty Smith and Nathan Beaulieu, and goalie Aaron Dell. Hockey Canada made the announcement on Friday. Veteran NHL coach Bruce Boudreau will make his international coaching debut as head coach. The Spengler Cup will run from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Canada is in a group with host
Peacock will exclusively stream the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers matchup Saturday with a unique feature: no ads in the fourth quarter.
The Dodgers have struck again. Los Angeles is signing Japanese pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal.
Alex Verdugo has escaped Boston, but after taking a parting shot from his old manager, can't escape the wrath of old Red Sox.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiv
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Wwhat does this grande dame of the stick and ba' game make of the current state of pro golf?
The middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense doesn’t look to have a solution on this roster in 2023.
What Dolphins’ final injury report says
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner as the United States defeated Canada 6-5 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Saturday. Hutson skated up the ice during the 3-on-3 extra period and lost the puck to Canada forward Owen Beck before stealing it right back and scoring to ice the game at 3:21. Ryan Leonard scored twice, while Quinn Finley, Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore also scored for the United States. Hutson had an assist to go with his game-winner and Isaac H
The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen's Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. The Mets' tax bill came to $100,781,932 after they finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87 in the most expensive flop in baseball history.
It’s been a rough season for some Chiefs wide receivers, which fans took note of in response to the team’s social-media post.
CHICAGO (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and David Savard each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday night. Mitchell Stephens and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal, which trailed 2-0 early in the second period. Cayden Primeau made 19 saves. With their second win over the Blackhawks this season, the Canadiens roll into the NHL’s Christmas break with points in five straight games (3-0-2). “We weren't happy with our start for sure,”
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Canada added defencemen Jorian Donovan and Ty Nelson to its roster for the world junior hockey championship Saturday after losing a couple of important members of the blue line. They replace defencemen Tristan Luneau and Tanner Molendyk, who will not participate in the world juniors due to injury. Luneau, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, was expected to be a key contributor as one of a few players with NHL experience on the team. Donovan was added to Canada's pre-tournament camp F
Dolphins rule out Hunt for Sunday
NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Verdugo complied with the New York Yankees' rule against facial hair by a lot more than a whisker. He clipped off his red beard two months before spring training. “My mom loves it,” he said Thursday, showing off his impeccably shaved cheeks during a Zoom news conference. “My mom thinks I look like her little boy again. She says I look like I’m back in high school.” New York acquired the 27-year-old outfielder from the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 5 for right-handers Greg Weissert,
Jobs are being won or lost, and futures are decided upon. It can only mean one thing: the NFL playoffs are just around the corner.