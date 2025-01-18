Derrick White hits from way downtown

Derrick Rose still feels the love in Chicago.
Rose, who will have his jersey retired by the Bulls next season, seemed skeptical about a statue in the wake of Dwyane Wade's.
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is open for the 2025 season. Here's everything you need to know.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy dive into Super Wild Card Weekend, highlighting the Ravens' dominant win over the Steelers, powered by Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and an unstoppable offensive line. They discuss the Rams’ nine-sack statement against the Vikings, the Eagles’ defensive masterclass against the Packers, and rookie Jayden Daniels’ breakout performance leading the Commanders past the Bucs. Plus, they debate the Steelers’ future, analyze the Texans' upset over the Chargers, and make bold Divisional Round predictions. Don't miss this action-packed postseason breakdown!
Without Zay Flowers in the lineup, Baltimore switched to a run-first option, and holy heaven did it work.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Tomlin isn’t the problem with the Steelers. Saying he is requires a belief the Steelers should have won more than 10 games this season. But the frustration from Steelers fans is valid.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Nakobe Dean was second on the team in tackles with 128.
The six-game wild card round is trending toward a familiar pattern: the higher seed tends to win, and win by an increasingly large margin.
Lacy is charged with negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death, in addition to reckless operation of a vehicle.
Lakers and Clippers games over the weekend were postponed because of the fires.
In today's edition: Wild card weekend, sports photos of the year, college football's All-Midwest finale, the best MLB players of the century (so far), Baker's Dozen, and more.