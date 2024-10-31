Derrick White hits from way downtown

The Dodgers can win the championship tonight, but the Yankees are hoping to force a Game 6.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series by examining rest-of-season values for the most important position in the NFL.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum
Congrats Will Venable, you are taking over the worst team in MLB.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR tight end rankings.
Which players would be good fits for new teams at the trade deadline?
Shohei Ohtani was limited as the Dodgers topped the Yankees to go up 3-0, but it didn't much matter.
Buehler pitched 5 scoreless innings in Game 3 as the Dodgers took a 3-0 series lead on the Yankees.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by one of the newest members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, J.A. Adande, to overreact to the first week of the NBA regular season.
Freddie Freeman mashed. Walker Buehler dealt. And the Dodgers are on the verge of the franchise’s eighth World Series title.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag, review the MLS playoff matches from the weekend, and recap Barcelona's El Clásico victory.
Stevenson was caught off-guard while taunting opposing fans as the Commanders hit a game-winning Hail Mary.
Jones' children reportedly sustained minor injuries while traveling to Levi's Stadium for the game on Sunday night.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives his thoughts on all of Sunday's Week 8 results.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.
The tight ends were flying high in Week 8. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines some big performances.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.