Derrick White gets the And-1

The Canadian Press

Toronto FC's end-of-season availability came with a clear message Friday from new coach John Herdman. Enough is enough and things have to change. "John has sent a very clear message that we're not going to look back and we're going to go forward. But there's going to be a certain accountability that he's going to hold players and staff to," said team president Bill Manning. The standings tell the story. Toronto (4-20-10) finished 29th and last in the league, ending the season 47 points below lea