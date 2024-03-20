Derrick Jones Jr. slams home the alley-oop
The partner of the world’s No. 2 tennis star also was a former NHL player.
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died. He was 52. The NHL Players' Association confirmed the news via Simon's family that he died Monday night. The cause of death wasn't provided. The six-foot-three, 232-pound forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes in 782 games with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild. The NHLPA said in an email Tuesda
Police investigating the death of the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka have described it as an "apparent suicide" and that they have found no evidence of "foul play". Konstantin Koltsov, a Belarusian former professional hockey player, was found dead at a hotel in Miami, Florida, at the age of 42 on Monday. Sabalenka - currently ranked world number two by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) - is in the city and is scheduled to play her first match in the Miami Open on Friday.
Here's how much the average pro golf gets per post ... vs. the same for a golf influencer.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
The former heavyweight champion is jabbing the YouTuber-turned-boxer with daily training montages ahead of their bout.
Kobe Bryant's relationship with his parents was choppy after he married Vanessa. Four years after his death, Joe Bryant is auctioning the 2000 Lakers championship ring that Kobe gifted him.
A faction has rallied behind MLBPA official Harry Marino, aiming to elevate him into a position of power at the expense of Bruce Meyer.
Which teams should be most excited after a week of NFL free agency?
WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness will not be with the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night in New York against the Rangers. The Jets announced Tuesday morning that the 69-year-old returned to Winnipeg for a "minor medical procedure." Winnipeg announced that he will be away from the team until his condition improves, with associate coach Scott Arniel taking over on an interim basis. Bowness has led the Jets to a 43-19-5 record this season. The Jets are tied with Colorado and Dallas at 91 points for first place in
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed Canadian university goalie Connor Ungar to a two-year, entry-level contract. Ungar posted a 20-6-0 record, a 2.15 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in his rookie season at Brock University. The 22-year-old from Calgary was named the OUA's goaltender and rookie of the year. Ungar will report to Edmonton’s American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield, California, the Oilers said Monday in a statement. Ungar played 87 games over five West
If Christian Horner had his way, this messy saga over an allegation of misconduct made against him by an employee would be forgotten by now. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have gone 1-2 the first two races for Red Bull, and Horner, alongside his former pop star wife, has celebrated as Verstappen won for the 18th and 19th time in the last 20 races. Enough is enough about the personal stuff, Horner complained after the second Red Bull rout: “I think it is time now to draw a line under it.”
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Shocking results are par for the course in NCAA tournament brackets. But who will fall? Our picks for the five most-likely upsets in the first round.
Round three of the 2024 Formula 1 season is the Australian Grand Prix - listen to BBC radio commentary and follow live text updates.
Scotland's woes at the World Women's Curling Championship continue as they fall to a 9-3 loss to South Korea in Canada.
Proposals to downsize the nearly 100-year-old course from 18 holes to 12 or to shut it permanently were presented.
