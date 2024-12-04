Derrick Jones Jr. skies for the big oop

All four NBA quarterfinal games will be played on Dec. 10 and 11 in Las Vegas.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the latest College Football Playoff rankings, are joined by South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and preview the SEC, Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and Mountain West conference championships.
Weigman was the team's Week 1 starter but was benched in the Aggies' comeback win vs. LSU.
The Crimson Tide moved ahead of the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon read the obituaries for the most disappointing NFL teams of the 2024 season, declaring each team's hopes and dreams for the 2024 season, where they fell short and what to do about it this offseason.
The 2024 NFL trade deadline passed a month ago, but the Commanders could still be involved in a major swap.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 defense rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 14 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 14 PPR wide receiver rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 quarterback rankings.
Al-Shaair knocked Lawrence out of Sunday's game with a hit that resulted in a head injury.
The loss of a child was the second for a 49ers player and his family this season. Charvarius Ward lost his 1-year-old daughter, Amani Joy in October.
Arbuckle's "Air Raid" attack is expected to provide a major boost to a lackluster Oklahoma offense.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Mets signing Frankie Montas, the Cubs signing Matthew Boyd, and the Dodgers extending Tommy Edman before being joined by Liam Fennessy to talk about the Juan Soto-Red Sox rumors.
The former No. 1 overall pick has played well since returning from his early-season benching. Now the Panthers need to start building a winning team around hm.
Burden is expected to be one of the top two receivers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Philadelphia's defense might have made the biggest statement of all, while Tucker missed three kicks for the first time in his career.
Perez has been Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull Racing since 2021.