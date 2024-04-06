Derrick Jones Jr. sends the shot away

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. Her husband is Yankees senior vice president of partnerships Michael J. Tusiani. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis. “I just want