Derrick Jones Jr. rises to block the shot
Derrick Jones Jr. rises to block the shot, 05/30/2024
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
Brees is second all-time in NFL single-season and career passing yards.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Karaban averaged over 13 points a game for the Huskies and is the only returning starter for the two-time defending national champs.
Keefe led the Wizards to an 8-31 mark after filling in for Unseld.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Stewart-Haas began in 2009 when Tony Stewart joined forces with Gene Haas.
Thompson will be competing in her 18th straight U.S. Women's Open later this week.
The Celtics opened the season as co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks at +400.
In today's edition: The Pac-12's final out, Celtics advance to the Finals, Dallas chases NBA/NHL history, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Pacers need to stay healthy and strike a balance between offense and defense that allows them to make a deeper run in the postseason.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.