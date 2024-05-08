Derrick Jones Jr. hammers it home

Associated Press

Roger Penske has suspended the president of Team Penske along with three others for the next two races for their roles in the cheating scandal that has rocked IndyCar ahead of the Indianapolis 500. Penske said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press that a review done by his general counsel found no "malicious intent by anyone” and chalked up the incident as a breakdown in internal processes and miscommunication. “We're the same company we have been for 50 years and I'm going to hold my head high,” Penske told the AP.