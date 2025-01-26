Derrick Jones Jr. goes up to get it and finishes the oop
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jones rushed for over 3,000 yards from 1991 through 1993 with the Huskers.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys have issues to fix, and the draft capital to do it.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
The three-time player of the year suffered a puncture wound to his right hand while preparing dinner on Christmas Day.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Kyle Keller led the Lumberjacks to an NCAA tournament appearance and a historic upset over Duke in 2019.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' heartbreaking loss to the Bills in a Divisional Round thriller, spotlighting Josh Allen’s clutch performance, Mark Andrews' untimely fumble, and Derrick Henry’s impact. They dive into the Rams' near-comeback against the Eagles, Jayden Daniels' impressive poise leading the Commanders past the Lions, and the Chiefs' dominance over the Texans. Plus, they discuss the Ravens' offseason questions, game-changing plays, and bold predictions for the Conference Championships. Don't miss this packed playoff episode!