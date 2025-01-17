Derrick Jones Jr. goes up to get it and finishes the oop
Derrick Jones Jr. goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 01/16/2025
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep on both sides of the ball for every matchup.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
There are several big factors for Jones in this coaching search — one of which is not letting a coach destined for success get away from him again.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
McCarthy leaves looking like the bigger man. Partially because of the malaise that began to coat the Cowboys' fan base and partially because Jerry seems to again be operating on his gut as he moves forward.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Boopie Miller drained a contested 3-pointer right before the buzzer to lift the Mustangs past Virginia on Wednesday night.
We've reached the divisional round, which is often the best weekend of football of the year. But first, let's start with a team that won't be playing.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
In today's edition: Jim Tyrer's complicated Hall of Fame candidacy, Rams crush Vikings, all aboard the Cooper Flagg hype train, the Ball brothers are on a heater, Liverpool in action against a surprise contender, and more.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Deion Sanders has made a huge splash in college coaching Colorado.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
“To say that it’s a coveted job, I’m not sure I would necessarily agree with that.”
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Goedert wasn't too kind to Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine.
Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh is drawing quite a bit of interest from teams with vacant head coach jobs. The latest team: the Cowboys.