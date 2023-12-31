Derrick Jones Jr. with the flush
Derrick Jones Jr. with the flush, 12/30/2023
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
McGregor hinted last week that he is no closer to a UFC comeback after a two-and-a-half-year absence
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi had the big advantage in height and reach, but Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat won their fight.
Miami’s Orange Bowl game has been around 90 years. Saturday night’s 63-3 Georgia victory against Florida State was the most embarrassingly lopsided result ever. College football is to blame.
NEW YORK — The Toronto Raptors acquired Canadian RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley from the New York Knicks in exchange for OG Anunoby, a person with knowledge of the deal said Saturday. The Knicks also will acquire Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. The trade was first reported by ESPN. The Knicks are giving up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward from Mis
College players are paid now, which should mean they’re playing when there is a game. Welcome to adulthood.
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
At the time, "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping "were like brothers," which made the brutal knockout at UFC 100 devastating to watch.
What Dolphins injury report reveals
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
The Jets as a postseason threat? The Chargers pushing for the AFC West crown? After revisiting our NFL preseason predictions, we have some regrets.
The Lions secured their first NFC North title last week, while the Cowboys are in need of some home cooking after another road loss this season.
I was pummeled by fans calling me a stupid moron, a feckless moron and other forms of morons that cannot be shared verbatim in a family newspaper.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Switzerland defeated Norway 6-2 on Saturday to secure a quarterfinal berth at the world junior hockey championship. Simon Meier opened the scoring for Switzerland but Norway took the lead late in the first period after Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored less than a minute apart. Switzerland scored four times in the second period to pull away. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio and Thierry Schild found the back of the net. Dionicio tacked on an insurance goal ea
The Detroit Pistons have lost 28 consecutive games, matching the longest losing streak in NBA history. A look at their losing streak.
DAVOS, Switzerland — Chris DiDomenico had two goals and an assist to lead Canada to a 6-3 quarterfinal victory over Kalpa Kuopio on Friday at the Spengler Cup. DiDomenico iced the win by scoring an empty-net goal with 43 seconds remaining. Canada led 5-0 early in the third period before Kalpa Kuopio stormed back with goals by Colby Sissons, Jaakko Rissanen and Kasper Simontaival in a span of just over 11 minutes. Kalpa Kuopio continued to press late in the period and had chances with the extra a
If you want a compelling argument in support of playoff expansion, look no further than the Orange Bowl, with No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 2:56 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Friday. Gaudreau tapped a rebound past Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov, stopping a three-game slide for Columbus. Gaudreau's seventh goal of the season provided the Blue Jackets' only lead of the night. Columbus rookie Adam Fantilli tied it at 5 with 6:14 left in regulation. It was the 10th goal of the season for the 19-year-old forward. Cole Sillinger, Brendan Gaunce,