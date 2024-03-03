Derrick Jones Jr. with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Max Domi knows better than most what it takes to be an enforcer in the NHL. After watching two heavyweights go toe-to-toe at centre ice Saturday, he used his hands in a different manner to secure the extra point. The Maple Leafs centre scored the shootout winner on a night that saw teammate Ryan Reaves drop the gloves with hulking Rangers rookie Matt Rempe in a much-anticipated fight as Toronto downed New York 4-3. Domi snapped a shot past Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round after Rang