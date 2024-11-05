Derrick Jones Jr. with the And-1!

Derrick Henry is the 10th back to score 100 rushing TDs in his career. He'll likely break into the top five before he finishes.
Breaking down Dallas' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The Braves lose a big part of their bullpen, possibly for the entire 2025 season.
Cooper Flagg and Kon Kneuppel led Duke to a huge opening night win.
The Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game Nov. 17 is now a "Sunday Night Football" matchup.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 9's fantasy highs and lows, including Derrick Henry continuing to be an ageless wonder.
Outspoken Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly unloaded on the Yankees on his podcast, saying they were one of the worst teams in the MLB postseason.
What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? This week, let's take a look a decision made by Patriots' coach Jerod Mayo.
The Patriots appear to have found a suitable replacement for Tom Brady.
Another week, another game where New York's offense was trying to hide its quarterback, at least until falling behind by multiple scores. That says a lot.
The Royals, Guardians, Mariners, Rockies, Brewers and Giants landed two Gold Gloves winners each out of the 20 overall winners.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the results from Week 9's Sunday action.
The former No. 1 draft pick got his third win as an NFL quarterback on Sunday.
The Lions have staked their claim to being the best team in the NFC, and maybe the NFL.
Oregon and Georgia remained in the top two spots.
Chepkirui defeated defending champion Hellen Obiri in the final stretch, while Nageeye pulled ahead of 2022 winner Evans Chabet for the win.
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.
No. 11 Clemson fell behind Louisville at home early and could never recover, taking its first loss in the ACC this season.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
The race will be preceded by qualifying at 5:30 a.m. ET.