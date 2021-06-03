Derrick Favors with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as the Houston Astros handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Valdez (1-0) yielded five hits and one run while striking out 10. He walked two in his second start of the season after missing the first two months after breaking his left index finger in spring training. Hunter Renfroe singled off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth before advan