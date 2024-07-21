Dereon Seabron with the big dunk

- Advertisement
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa went on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He sat out the 2024 All-Star Game with the injury.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines coming from SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win against Serbia, discuss Knicks owner James Dolan’s angry letter about revenue sharing, check in on the new CBA and play a game centered on NBA expansion.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.