Derek Hill's RBI double
Derek Hill hits an RBI double off the top of the wall to tie the game at 1 in the top of the 4th inning
Veteran pitcher Rich Hill has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. It's the eighth time Hill has signed a contract with Boston.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
While skepticism about Elliott’s explosiveness and perhaps his gross production is warranted, the Cowboys view Elliott’s role in their ecosystem more favorably than the broader public.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
With the NBA schedule revealed for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season, Dan Titus reveals his takeaways.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
The WNBA is back after an Olympic break.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Sean McVay's apathy toward the preseason continues to grow.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Russell Wilson will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game, according to coach Mike Tomlin. He and the first-team offense are scheduled to play four series.
Let's take a quick spin through the calendar to highlight some of the most anticipated games on the just-released 2024-25 NBA schedule.
Actions speak louder than words with Andy Reid.
It's the dawn of a new era in college football.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
What makes McCarthy's meniscus injury even more unfortunate is the potential he flashed this past weekend. Meanwhile, Christian Wilkins is perfect for the Raiders and the new coaches in Seattle could be cooking up something fun.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be a 100-game winner in MLB this season, take a look at the panic meter for teams in baseball and discuss the Rays recalling top prospect Junior Caminero.
Will Judon land a contract extension in Atlanta?
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.