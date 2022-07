WBAL - Baltimore Videos

A man was shot and killed after a confrontation with squeegee workers in downtown Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore police said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found a 48-year-old man shot at the intersection of Light and Conway streets. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the man was driving through the intersection and had some interaction with some squeegee workers, which got heated. Harrison said at some point, the man drove his vehicle through the intersection and parked it on the other side of Light Street, exited with a bat and walked back to the area where the squeegee workers were and swung the bat at one or more of the workers.