Derek Carr set for fantasy playoff production in shootout with Chargers | Start, Bench, Cut
Derek Carr has averaged 20.7 FPPG over the last four weeks and gets a favourable matchup in week 15 vs. LAC, who have allowed the 6th most points to QBs.
The former Vezina Trophy winner announced Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the upcoming NHL campaign due to a heart condition.
An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.
Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.
Diana Taurasi is proud of what the WNBA accomplished in 2020, and is definitely not thinking about retiring any time soon.
If you want to bet on a Lakers repeat, the odds won't be very good.
Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.
A big game on Saturday and an Alabama split could win the presumptive No. 1 pick the award.
The gambling trends on the Swedish hockey game were so unusual that some books completely disabled betting before Mora mounted a huge comeback.
Maryland will end its season with just five games played.
“I want to be a multi-division unified world champion in about four or five, maybe six, weight classes,” Ennis said.
Looking for that skeleton key sleeper to get you through Week 15? Liz Loza offers up some options for the fantasy football playoffs.
NASHVILLE — Tennessee has gone 12 long seasons since last winning the AFC South, and the current Titans are in no mood to be distracted with this big goal so close at hand.They could clinch at least this franchise's third playoff berth in four years Sunday by beating the Detroit Lions. But they'll still need outside help under a trio of scenarios involving losses by Baltimore, Las Vegas, Miami and Cleveland.First things first. The Titans (9-4) know they must focus on trying to beat the Lions (5-8) because their spot atop the AFC South is only due to having the divisional tiebreaker over Indianapolis.“When you start looking around and worrying about things that are out of your control or things that don’t really matter to this team, you’re wasting time, you’re wasting your energy, and you’re not focused on the things that you need to focus (on),” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.The Titans are coming off a perfunctory 31-10 win over Jacksonville, and this will be their final home game of the season if they don't take care of business with three games remaining.“Hopefully nobody talks about anything past this week,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.The Lions haven't been eliminated from playoff contention just yet. They're 10th in the NFC with home games against Tampa Bay and Minnesota still left. Interim coach Darrell Bevell is 1-1 since the Lions fired coach Matt Patricia.Bevell said people are watching the Lions to see if they keep competing or throw in the towel.“If I have anything to say about it or these players do, we’re going to keep fighting," Bevell said. "And 1% (playoff chance)? We’ll take it. I don’t even know if that’s right, but we’ll take it.”STAFFORD STATUSMatthew Stafford was unable to finish Detroit’s 31-24 loss to Green Bay last week because of a rib injury. The Lions plan to wait as long as possible to determine if Stafford would be in or out against the Titans.If Stafford can’t play, 34-year-old Chase Daniel would be in line for the sixth start of his career with second-year pro David Blough his backup. Daniel has one touchdown and one interception this season in relief with eight career TD passes and six interceptions. Blough lost all five starts last year.“Stafford is tough as nails, one of the toughest dudes I’ve ever been around, but Chase is ready,” Lions wide receiver and kick returner Jamal Agnew said. “Chase has been established in this league.”CLOSE TO MORE HISTORYDerrick Henry is just 8 yards away from matching his career-high of 1,540 yards from last season when he led the league in rushing. The NFL rushing leader also is tied for the most rushing touchdowns with 14.Even better, the Titans running back needs one rushing TD to become the fourth player in NFL history to run for at least 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in back-to-back seasons, a group that includes Terrell Davis (1997-98), Shaun Alexander (2004-05) and Larry Johnson (2005-06).HEAVY ON HENRYThe Lions know any chance they have at pulling off an upset would increase if Henry has 60 yards rushing, as he did two weeks ago in a loss to Cleveland, and not 215 yards on the ground as he had last week against Jacksonville.“We know that the game is going to go through him,” Bevell said. “If you’re able to stop that guy, you’re able to make them be more one-dimensional.”BALANCED TITANSFocusing on only Henry is risky. The Titans are the only team in the NFL with at least 3,000 yards passing in addition to 2,000 yards rushing this season. Tannehill has a career-high 28 TD passes to nine different Titans.Tennessee is the sixth NFL team since 1960 to reach those yards through 13 games and the first since the 2013 Eagles.SACKS ANYONEThe Titans are last in the NFL in sacks with 14. Only six teams have allowed more sacks than Detroit with 37, and the Lions could be without centre Frank Ragnow who hurt his throat in last week's game. Ragnow finished but has been told not to talk to protect his vocal chords.Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said they want sacks and saw that Tennessee is last in the league. For now, they're focusing on affecting quarterbacks however possible.“Me personally, I want sacks because that's another way you create negative plays,” Simmons said. “Right now we're going to keep working toward it. We want want to get that negative play, a sack, and maybe get the ball out of the quarterback's hands.”___Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTeresa M. Walker, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Freddie Kitchens was fired after one stormy, discouraging season as Browns coach.This weekend he'll get a shot at some personal payback.Kitchens will call plays for New York on Sunday night against Cleveland after Giants offensive co-ordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Garrett will consult remotely with Kitchens, who still isn't sure which quarterback he'll be working with.Giants starting QB Daniel Jones is dealing with two leg injuries, and if he can't play, backup Colt McCoy, who started 21 games for the Browns from 2010-13, will start against his former team. The decision on a starter probably won't be made until Saturday.As for Kitchens, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t expecting the Giants to do much differently.“First of all, I hope Coach Garrett is feeling OK,” Stefanski said opening his Zoom call. "I do not think it changes much. They have an offensive philosophy that they believe in. They have a system. We have plenty of games worth of what that system looks like."I do not think it changes much, regardless of who is calling plays on Sunday night.”Maybe not. But the Kitchens and McCoy situations are interesting subplots for a matchup that already has high stakes for the Giants (5-8) and Browns (9-4), both pushing to make the playoffs.Giants coach Joe Judge said Kitchens was the obvious choice to assume Garrett's role as play-caller based on his experience.He's not worried about Kitchens' history with the Browns affecting his decision-making.“I have no apprehension of putting Freddie in there,” Judge said. "Just because of familiarity with the team, to me it would be more of a strength than anything else. I think everyone here is professional. Everybody has some kind of familiarity with the players you’ve coached, coaches you’ve worked for previous organizations or you’ve worked at."It’s a small league and that’s just the nature of it. So, look, when the ball kicks off, you kind of tune out some the outside noise and you get tunnel in there and it’s just a game.”Kitchens has been coaching New York's tight ends this season. But it was innovative play-calling when he was elevated during the 2018 season from running backs coach to interim co-ordinator that helped him get Cleveland's coaching gig.At the time of his hiring, he was a popular choice as owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam turned to the former Alabama quarterback, who endeared himself to Cleveland fans with his straight forward approach, Southern drawl, connection to Browns QB Baker Mayfield and aggressive play-calling.But a 2019 season that began with massive expectations — and talk of playoffs — quickly fizzled as the Browns underachieved, finished 6-10 and Kitchens was added to the long list of Cleveland coaching failures.Kitchens will be facing a Browns defence that has given up 80 points in the past two games, 82 if you count the safety Cleveland gave up while trying a series of laterals in the final seconds of Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.Browns defensive co-ordinator Joe Woods said Kitchens taking over really doesn't impact his pregame preparation.“They have a formula,” Woods said. "They have been on a nice little winning streak and playing well. They have a formula offensively, and they are going to stay with that. I will probably go back and just take a peek just to see what is there. I think with what they are doing, they have had a lot of success and I think it will stay pretty much the same.”NOTES: Stefanski said CB Denzel Ward looked good in his return to practice after missing the past three games with a calf strain. ... Starting RG Wyatt Teller (ankle) didn't practice for the second day in a row, and Stefanski said the team will monitor his progress over the next few days. ... Special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer defended the team's decision not to try and ice Ravens K Justin Tucker before he made a 55-yard field goal with 2 seconds left. “It is Justin Tucker,” he said. “It would not have done anything.”___AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition, he said Thursday, about two months after he joined the Washington Capitals following 15 years with the New York Rangers. Calling it “a pretty tough and emotional day” in a video posted on social media by the Capitals, Lundqvist said he has been taking various tests on his heart “for several weeks.” “And after lots of discussions with doctors around the country, and finally receiving the last results earlier this week, I unfortunately won’t be able to join the team this year,” Lundqvist said. “It’s still very hard for me to process all of this,” Lundqvist said. “And kind of shocking, to be honest.” The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the Rangers and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October to try to earn his first Stanley Cup — and try to help Alex Ovechkin win a second. “The Washington Capitals are supportive of Henrik’s decision to step away from hockey at this time due to his heart condition. Our players’ health is of the utmost importance, and we stand behind Henrik’s decision,” the club said in a statement. “We want to wish him and his family all the best moving forward.” The plan had been for the longtime face of the Rangers to share goaltending duties for Washington with 23-year-old Ilya Samsonov. Washington added Lundqvist to take the spot of 2016 Vezina Trophy and 2018 Stanley Cup winner Braden Holtby, who left to sign an $8.6 million, two-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. Lundqvist has appeared in 887 NHL regular-season games, plus another 130 in the playoffs, and he came close to a championship in 2014, leading the Rangers to the Cup Final. He lost post-season series to the Capitals in 2009 and 2011, then eliminated them in 2012, 2013 and 2015. But he hadn’t participated in the playoffs with New York since 2017 until two games in the qualifying round of the expanded, 24-team playoffs this past summer. “The risk of playing without remedying my condition is too high,” Lundqvist wrote Thursday on Twitter, ”so I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action." ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig signed attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Salzburg on Thursday in the 18th transfer between the two clubs funded by drinks giant Red Bull.Szoboszlai arrives after a standout performance in the Champions League group stage with two goals. The Hungarian also has four goals and seven assists in 11 games in the Austrian league this season.Leipzig said he will arrive next month and could make his debut on Jan. 9 against Bundesliga title rival Borussia Dortmund. Szoboszlai has signed a contract running until June 2025.Leipzig was only founded in the German lower leagues in 2009 but has signed a steady stream of talented young players from Salzburg. Szoboszlai will play alongside former Salzburg players like goalkeeper Peter Gulasci, defender Dayot Upamecano and the most recent signing, South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan, who arrived in July.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have reached a settlement with marquee quarterback Mike Reilly. The club announced the news in a statement Thursday, saying Reilly has signed a new deal that will keep him in B.C. through the 2022 season. News emerged last month that the 35-year-old native of Kennewick, Wash., had filed a grievance against the Lions, allegedly over the nonpayment of guaranteed funds. The 2015 Grey Cup MVP signed a four-year, $2.9-million deal with B.C. as a free agent in February 2019 following six seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos. In a statement Thursday, Reilly said he is "beyond excited" to continue preparing for the 2021 season and "have all that business stuff behind us." In 2019, Reilly threw for 3,897 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 16 regular-season games as B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division standings. “Entering this offseason, I haven’t been this healthy since before I became a starter. So that part is great," Reilly said in a statement Thursday. "I think I speak for everybody with the Lions -- players, coaches and fans -- when I say I can’t wait to get back out there and compete for the Grey Cup.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020. The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario's minister of sport says the provincial government is examining how a Canadian division in the NHL might work.Lisa MacLeod says that discussions about the league's return-to-play plan are happening at Ontario's public health table with the province's chief medical officer of health, as well as officials from Toronto and Ottawa.She says that she expects to join those conversations in the next few days, as will her federal counterpart Steven Guilbeault.Several media outlets are reporting the NHL is planning to realign its divisions next season with a seven-team all-Canadian division with no cross-border travel.The league has targeted mid-January as a potential start date.However, the Ontario Hospital Association today asked the Ontario government for a strict four-week lockdown in regions with high rates of COVID-19 positivity that would include Toronto and Ottawa, the two Ontario cities which have NHL teams.Also, the mayors of Toronto and Mississauga, Ont., both said yesterday that they want a strict four-week lockdown to begin over the winter holidays to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the GTA.Ontario reported a single-day record of 2,432 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 23 new deaths due to the virus.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020. The Canadian Press
The Saints are coming off a tough loss, but Taysom Hill has top-five fantasy upside against the Chiefs. What other surprises do our analysts see coming in Week 15?