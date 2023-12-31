Dereck Lively II slams home the alley-oop
McGregor hinted last week that he is no closer to a UFC comeback after a two-and-a-half-year absence
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi had the big advantage in height and reach, but Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat won their fight.
Miami’s Orange Bowl game has been around 90 years. Saturday night’s 63-3 Georgia victory against Florida State was the most embarrassingly lopsided result ever. College football is to blame.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson said he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday after practice for the first time since the quarterback was sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was difficult for Wilson to accept — even if there were warning signs. Wilson said the Broncos
College players are paid now, which should mean they’re playing when there is a game. Welcome to adulthood.
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
At the time, "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping "were like brothers," which made the brutal knockout at UFC 100 devastating to watch.
What Dolphins injury report reveals
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
The Jets as a postseason threat? The Chargers pushing for the AFC West crown? After revisiting our NFL preseason predictions, we have some regrets.
The Cowboys hit a huge play against the Lions.
Here’s what’s different from previous weeks.
I was pummeled by fans calling me a stupid moron, a feckless moron and other forms of morons that cannot be shared verbatim in a family newspaper.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Switzerland defeated Norway 6-2 on Saturday to secure a quarterfinal berth at the world junior hockey championship. Simon Meier opened the scoring for Switzerland but Norway took the lead late in the first period after Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored less than a minute apart. Switzerland scored four times in the second period to pull away. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio and Thierry Schild found the back of the net. Dionicio tacked on an insurance goal ea
If you want a compelling argument in support of playoff expansion, look no further than the Orange Bowl, with No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
VANCOUVER — For the second time this season the Vancouver Canucks were shut out, again, to the Philadelphia Flyers. The 4-1 loss comes roughly two months after the first incident, prompting introspection from Canucks players and coaches. Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet was unsparing in his assessment of his team's performance following the loss. "I didn't see anything from anybody, just trying to get people going," he said about shifting line formations in an effort to find a spark. The experi
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Fraser Minten has seen his team play to its supposed identity in spurts. Canada's captain knows the buzzword — "relentless" — constantly bandied about the country's camp at the world junior hockey championship is a standard the group needs to get to more often. That, in turn, should lead to more offence. There also isn't much time to figure it out. Canada, which was shut out for the first time at the under-20 event since 2021 when Sweden blanked the two-time defending gold m
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.