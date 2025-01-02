Dereck Lively II slams it home

Notre Dame, Ohio State and Duquesne also made offers to Bryce James during his recruitment.
Fantasy football analyst Renee Miller offers up some tips for closing the season out and looking ahead.
Scott Pianowski reveals the top-25 rostered players of championship-winning Yahoo Fantasy Public League teams.
Notre Dame has struggled to keep up with the upper crust of college football in recent years. This year, it's trying to prove that's changed.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Watson is set to carry cap hits of $72.9 million for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Scheffler is expected to be out for three to four weeks after requiring surgery to treat the injury.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in New York? Does Ashton Jeanty squeeze into the first round? Check out Nate Tice and Charles McDonald's third 2025 mock draft, just in time for the holidays.
The Giants could be the first NFL team to finish 0-9 at home if they lose to the Colts in Week 17.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Wildcats dropped six spots this week after their 20-point loss to Ohio State.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his thoughts on key results from Week 16's Sunday action.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde acknowledge what led to home teams handedly winning each matchup. They cover how offensive line and defensive line play factored into it, and recognize how amazing it was to see all 4 games played on college campuses.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap the action from Thursday Night Football between the Chargers and Broncos, the Jets nixing a trade for Jerry Jeudy based on his Madden rating and where Kirk Cousins might play in 2025.
Like many NBA fans and media, James isn't happy with the increased number of 3s being taken.
In a world with so many opt-outs and coaching changes, the future of the bowl structure remains a murky and uncertain topic. But the future sites of playoff games? This weekend may show us that they belong on campus.