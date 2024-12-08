Dereck Lively II slams it home

Ohio blew out Miami (Ohio) 38-3 on Saturday to win 10 games for the third straight season.
The Sun Devils scored 35 straight points over the second and third quarters in their 45-19 win.
The Galaxy raced out to a lead, then held it to win the 2024 MLS Cup final over the Red Bulls — their first title in 10 years.
Saturday features the four power conference title games that will shape the College Football Playoff field.
A 45-day window will open once Sasaki is posted, and he is not expected to sign with a team until after Jan. 15.
The Lakers have lost seven of their past nine games, dropping them to 10th in the Western Conference standings.
The Ducks are the only undefeated team in the nation at 12-0.
As the hot stove heats up and the winter meetings begin, here are 5 deals that make sense for both sides.
The Jets had injury news on a trio of stars.
Los Angeles has lost six of its last eight games. What is the franchise's path forward?
The bowl said that it'll choose from Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State.
At some point, more is not better, and more than 12 will not be better.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
The former Chiefs offensive coordinator joined UCLA's staff after the school hired Deshaun Foster.
Dalton Del Don identifies some of the most deceiving player stat lines ahead of Week 14 ... including Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's flukey TD production.
OSU's 3-9 record was the school's worst since 2000 and snapped an 18-year bowl streak.
Could Jeanty break the single-season rushing record?
The Crimson Tide moved ahead of the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
The 2024 NFL trade deadline passed a month ago, but the Commanders could still be involved in a major swap.
The USWNT capped an unbeaten first half-year under Emma Hayes with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday.