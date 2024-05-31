Dereck Lively II skies for the big oop

- Advertisement
Derek Lively was woozy after the back of his head collided with Karl-Anthony Towns' knee. His availability for Game 4 is in doubt.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
Brees is second all-time in NFL single-season and career passing yards.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Thompson will be competing in her 18th straight U.S. Women's Open later this week.
The Pacers need to stay healthy and strike a balance between offense and defense that allows them to make a deeper run in the postseason.
Turnovers are an issue but not out of the ordinary as Clark attempts to chase history and the high standards of Candace Parker.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.
Angel Reese said she wanted to get "knocked down" at the next level, and she got her wish.
Grayson Murray won two PGA tournaments, including the Sony Hawaii Open this past January.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.