Deputy shot on duty flooded with support, fundraisers
Social media has been flooded with fundraisers and well wishes from friends and family, including Deputy Almonte's former football team at UW-Stevens Point.
Social media has been flooded with fundraisers and well wishes from friends and family, including Deputy Almonte's former football team at UW-Stevens Point.
BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute
The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc
Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long
HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd
NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Olympics: ___ Brianna Decker has been stretchered off the ice with what appeared to be a severe leg injury in the U.S. women's hockey team's opening game at the Beijing Olympics. Decker yelped out in pain several times while lying on the ice after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen to the left of the U.S. net in the first period. Savolainen hooked her leg around Decker’s, and the two fell awkwardly to the ice with the Finland player l
Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care
Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and
BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t
Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.
BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into
NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an
BEIJING (AP) — The Russian women’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice Thursday after three days in isolation and appears on track to play its tournament opener. The Russians practiced without five members of their 25-player roster, leaving them with 18 skaters and two goaltenders on the ice. The official roster lists only 16 skaters and two goalies, though taxi squad players can be promoted to the team to fill the lineup. Known this Games across all sports as ROC because of doping s
Dan Hicks had a short drive from his home to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, the past two years to call the French Open and some World Cup skiing events. He didn't imagine he would be doing it for an Olympics, though. With China's strict policy about those who test positive for COVID-19, Hicks and most of NBC's announcers for the Beijing Games are stationed stateside. Hicks was in Tokyo to call swimming for last year's Summer Games, when NBC had its announcers on site for the m