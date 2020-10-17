Deputy Performs Heimlich Maneuver on Choking Man in Tampa, Florida

A Hillsborough County deputy performed the Heimlich maneuver on a man, reportedly choking on a sandwich, in Tampa, Florida on October 13.

Body cam footage taken at the scene shows an officer, identified as Deputy Rideout, running up to the man and dislodging the obstruction.

“On Tuesday, Deputy Rideout was finalizing a traffic stop on South 78th Street in Tampa, when another vehicle pulled up to the scene honking its horn,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

“The driver then got out of the car and waved his hand in the air. Deputy Rideout realized the man was choking and ran to render aid. Within seconds, the man’s airway was cleared. After the incident, he told deputies he was eating a sandwich when he started choking on a piece of it.”

The day prior on October 12, another deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office performed CPR on a student having a seizure in his school’s cafeteria. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful